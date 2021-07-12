Cancel
Clarke County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Clarke, Wilcox by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 12:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clarke; Wilcox A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...CENTRAL CLARKE AND SOUTHWESTERN WILCOX COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM CDT At 116 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Whatley, or 7 miles south of Grove Hill, moving northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Jackson, Thomasville, Grove Hill, Whatley and Fulton.

alerts.weather.gov

