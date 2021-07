In the last few weeks, thousands of Cubans have taken to the streets throughout that island-nation south of the U.S. chanting “freedom,” “bast ya” (”enough”), and “unite.” But rather than addressing the serious grievances of the long-suffering common citizens, the Cuban government called on its official Communist Party’s cliques to “combat” and confront the peaceful demonstrators. We are informed that a heavy police presence also trail the mostly young protesters on a systematic basis.