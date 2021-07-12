Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY UNTIL 300 PM EDT * At 215 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Loxahatchee NWR to near Delray Beach. Movement was northwest at 30 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Wellington, Lake Worth, Palm Beach, Highland Beach, Ocean Ridge, Greenacres, Royal Palm Beach, Palm Springs, Lantana, Atlantis, Haverhill, Cloud Lake, Palm Beach International Airport, Golden Lakes, Whisper Walk and Lion Country Safari Park.