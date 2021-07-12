Cancel
Lancaster County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Lancaster by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Minor flooding may develop. Do not drive into water covering the roadway. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Lancaster A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF LANCASTER COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM EDT At 215 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Quarryville, moving east at 15 mph. Torrential rain is expected. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Quarryville, Gap, Atglen, Christiana, Georgetown, Kirkwood and Buck.

alerts.weather.gov

