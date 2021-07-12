New this week: A 'Space Jam' sequel and new John Mayer tunes

In 2019, a documentary about the making of 2 Chainz’ Rap or Go to the League was released to the rap public. The documentary features LeBron James as a faux A&R guy, directing Tity Boi on how many tracks he should put on the record. LeBron talks to Chainz about his idea of releasing a deluxe version of the album two weeks later as if he invented fire. ‘’Thank you for taking this ride with me. Here’s two more.’’ It was hilarious, goofy, and completely in earnest–LeBron was doing his version of the satirical Popstar documentary. It was also exactly what LeBron detractors thought was going to happen when he signed with the Lakers. It was less about basketball and more about the worldwide branding he could do in Hollywood.