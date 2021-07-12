US OLYMPIC SURFER & GROM SOCIAL'S LEAD INFLUENCER -- CAROLINE MARKS -- GETS STAR TREATMENT IN CAROLINE GOING FOR THE GOLD WEEK!

She is one of two women representing Team USA in surfing’s first ever appearance at the Olympics and she has been a star in the sport since she was a childSurfing prodigy Caroline Marks, 19, grew up as one of six children in Melbourne Beach, Florida.Her “fun” house featured a motocross track, a skateboard ramp, a basketball court, pool and was just steps away from the ocean.She says that her first passion was actually horse riding – specifically the rodeo event of barrel racing, where the horse and rider run a pattern around barrels in the fastest time possible.But with...