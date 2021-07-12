US OLYMPIC SURFER & GROM SOCIAL'S LEAD INFLUENCER -- CAROLINE MARKS -- GETS STAR TREATMENT IN CAROLINE GOING FOR THE GOLD WEEK!
Grom Social’s COPPA-Compliant App Gives Kids Beachfront Pass as Marks Makes Waves. BOCA RATON, FL - July 12, 2021 – Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) a provider of safe social media for kids under 13 years old, today unveiled Caroline Going for the Gold Week, a weeklong celebration of Caroline Marks, the app’s lead influencer and representative of the very first US Women’s Surfing Team heading to the Tokyo Olympics in surfing’s debut as an official sport. The centerpiece of the initiative features 19-year-old Marks providing daily updates from the Olympics as she documents her journey exclusively on Grom Social www.gromsocial.com, giving Grom users one-of-a-kind access in her journey to capture the gold.www.benzinga.com
