Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

US OLYMPIC SURFER & GROM SOCIAL'S LEAD INFLUENCER -- CAROLINE MARKS -- GETS STAR TREATMENT IN CAROLINE GOING FOR THE GOLD WEEK!

By Grom Social
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 18 days ago

Grom Social’s COPPA-Compliant App Gives Kids Beachfront Pass as Marks Makes Waves. BOCA RATON, FL - July 12, 2021 – Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) a provider of safe social media for kids under 13 years old, today unveiled Caroline Going for the Gold Week, a weeklong celebration of Caroline Marks, the app’s lead influencer and representative of the very first US Women’s Surfing Team heading to the Tokyo Olympics in surfing’s debut as an official sport. The centerpiece of the initiative features 19-year-old Marks providing daily updates from the Olympics as she documents her journey exclusively on Grom Social www.gromsocial.com, giving Grom users one-of-a-kind access in her journey to capture the gold.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Influencer#Influencer#Grom Social#Women S Surfing Team#Company#Top Draw Animation#Grom Educational Services#Www Sec Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Country
Japan
News Break
Surfing
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Chinese diplomats furious over ‘shameless’ photo of weightlifting gold medalist

Chinese diplomats were left furious after a photo was published of gold-medal winning weightlifter Zhihui Hou.The embassy blasted Reuters as “ugly” and labelled the photo of Hou competing on her way to gold in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting as “shameless”.Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest medals and updatesA statement from the Chinese embassy of Sri Lanka read: “Among all the photos of the game, Reuters has chosen this one, which only shows how ugly they are.“Don’t put politics and ideologies above sports, and call yourself an unbiased media organisation. Shameless. Respect the spirit of Olympics.”The photo in question is an...
Combat SportsPosted by
Indy100

Tokyo Olympics viewers shocked after coach slaps athlete before judo match

Fans watching the Tokyo Olympic Games were left shocked after seeing a coach slapping an athlete before a judo match. As part of a pep talk ahead of her match against Hungarian opponent Szofi Ozbas, German judo star Martyna Trajdos was thoroughly roughhoused by her coach who grabbed her by her tunic and shook her before her slapping her twice on each cheek in quick succession.
Worldolympics.com

Tokyo 2020 surfing, final day: Brazil's Gabriel Medina, Italo Ferreira, and USA's Carissa Moore and Caroline Marks favourites for surfing's first-ever Olympic gold medals

The day has arrived. Surfing's first ever Olympic Champions will be crowned today at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach. The action sports competition will come to a thrilling end after three days of impressive surfing in conditions that were both challenging and surprising. Eight men and eight woman will battle for the title of surfing's first-ever Olympic gold medallists.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
Brevard County, FLspacecoastdaily.com

Brevard County Surf Phenom Caroline Marks Begins Road to Olympic Gold Tonight

One of 33 sports set to take place at the Olympic Games, surfing will make its Olympic debut in Japan. Brevard native Caroline Marks is preparing with her three teammates — Carissa Moore, John John Florence and Kolohe Andino — to bring home the Gold for the United States. A surfing phenomenon who was inducted into the Space Coast Sports Hall of Fame at age 14, started surfing full-time by the age of nine, Marks has her sights set on bringing the first-ever Olympic gold medal in surfing home with her.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
The Independent

Who is Caroline Marks? The Team USA surfer who turned professional at just 13

She is one of two women representing Team USA in surfing’s first ever appearance at the Olympics and she has been a star in the sport since she was a childSurfing prodigy Caroline Marks, 19, grew up as one of six children in Melbourne Beach, Florida.Her “fun” house featured a motocross track, a skateboard ramp, a basketball court, pool and was just steps away from the ocean.She says that her first passion was actually horse riding – specifically the rodeo event of barrel racing, where the horse and rider run a pattern around barrels in the fastest time possible.But with...
Swimming & Surfingwfit.org

Local Surfer Carolyn Marks Competing in Tokyo Olympics

Surfing events are scheduled for the Olympics in Japan starting this Sunday. And local surfer, Carolyn Marks, will be competing. 19-year-old Marks began surfing at age eight in Melbourne Beach. Surfing is a popular sport in her family and she was inspired by her older brothers, especially Luke, as she was growing up. Marks says she’s "going for the gold" in this year’s Olympic competition. There are more than 60 athletes from Florida who will be on Team USA when the Olympic Games begin this weekend in Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy