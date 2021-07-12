Cancel
Video Games

New Darkstalkers 27th anniversary art makes us want a new game yet again

By Ricky Berg
nintendowire.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom’s collection of fighting games is legendary but mostly dormant, with Street Fighter standing at the pinnacle and still regularly supported. One of the more beloved and overdue for a resurrection is Darkstalkers, known in Japan as Vampire Hunter. Full of unique characters inspired by various folkloric and classic movie monsters and gorgeous sprite work, the series only survives via crossover appearances.

