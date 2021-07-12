New Darkstalkers 27th anniversary art makes us want a new game yet again
Capcom’s collection of fighting games is legendary but mostly dormant, with Street Fighter standing at the pinnacle and still regularly supported. One of the more beloved and overdue for a resurrection is Darkstalkers, known in Japan as Vampire Hunter. Full of unique characters inspired by various folkloric and classic movie monsters and gorgeous sprite work, the series only survives via crossover appearances.nintendowire.com
Comments / 0