When is the new Crumbl Cookies opening up in Rochester, Minnesota?. That's a very popular question popping up all over social media - mostly by moms - because moms who know this place LOVE this new cookie joint being built in Rochester, Minnesota. I wanted to know for myself because I've promised my kids that I would take them there as soon as they opened. If you've been wondering what the opening date is, I have a little bit of info for all of you curious cookie peeps.