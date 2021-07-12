Mobile food pantry dates, locations announced

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Catholic Charities is hosting a number of mobile food pantries to assist the growing number of families in need in the area. According to Catholic Charities, the increased economic strain that many families are under due to the COVID-19 pandemic is resulting in more people seeking food assistance for the first time. Current projections from Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap study suggest that locally, as many as 44,680 individuals struggle with food insecurity. Of these, 12,500 are children.