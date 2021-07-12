Cancel
Rochester, MN

Will Rochester’s K9 Ninja Appear on ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Monday?

By Curt St. John
 18 days ago
Rochester's Roo Yori's was set to make his run for the 2021 season on American Ninja Warrior Monday, but will he make an appearance on the show?. Rochester's own Roo Yori is, of course, famous in these parts-- and across the country-- for competing as the K-9 Ninja on NBC's monster hit show, American Ninja Warrior. Since he first burst onto the ANW scene over five years ago, he's been both competing on the show, as well as raising money for his own foundation that helps find forever homes for deserving dogs.

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

 https://krocnews.com
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
KROC News

Walz Offers $100 Gift Card To Anyone Who Gets A Covid Shot

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Minnesota is offering a $100 gift card to anyone 12 and older who gets their first Covid shot by Aug. 15. Gov. Tim Walz made the announcement Thursday in hopes of increasing the state’s vaccination rate that has stalled in recent weeks. Walz had hoped the state would reach the 70-percent vaccination threshold by the 4th of July but at last report, it was still below that figure.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

Family Of Minnesota Boy Thrown From 3rd Floor Balcony Suing MOA

We all remember the tragic events at the Mall of America back in 2019 when a stranger picked up and tossed a 5-year-old boy off the 3rd-floor balcony. Emmanuel Aranda was arrested and pleaded guilty to attempted 1st-degree murder and is serving a 19-year prison sentence. Aranda told investigators his intention when he went to the mall that day, was to kill someone.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

Minnesota Forest that Was Once Lost for 78 Years is an Incredible Wonder

How does a forest go missing for 78 years? Because that's what happened to a forest in northern Minnesota back in the late 1800s. Thanks to the forest getting lost, it saved some incredibly rare old-growth trees (aka, trees that have been around for a long, long time). The forest is called the Lost 40 Scientific and Natural Area (SNA). It is a part of the Big Fork State Forest up in Koochiching and Itasca counties.

