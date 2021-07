An online gamer raised over $20,000 to help St. Jude reach $2 billion in its annual fundraising, the Associated Press reported. Michael Mairs, also known as "Smirky" on his Twitch channel, is a 22-year-old senior in communications studies at the University of North Texas. He has a following on nearly 16,000 on Twitch where they tune in to watch him play Toontown. Mairs had raised nearly $50,000 for St. Jude since 2018, when he first realized that his hobby could be used to raise money for charity.