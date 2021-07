The violence and looting that have swept through South Africa are a brutal reminder of just how far the country has fallen from the post-apartheid vision of a “rainbow nation at peace with itself.” After years of industrial-scale corruption, the state is still dysfunctional, the country’s infrastructure creaking and the economy stagnant. The recent anarchy arises from those failures. President Cyril Ramaphosa should heed the message: Broad and deep reform can’t wait any longer.