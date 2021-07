At the tender age of 24, Collin Morikawa can make his own history on Sunday at the 149th British Open. Having won the PGA Championship in his first attempt in August 2020, Morikawa is attempting to win the British in his debut performance. Morikawa was 6 years old when another American, Ben Curtis, became the last first-time winner of the British Open – and at Royal St. George’s, no less, in 2003. No player has ever won two different majors in his first try, and Morikawa would be the first to win two majors in his first eight starts in golf’s four majors since Bobby Jones.