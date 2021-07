The Wellman-Scofield Public Library has recently welcomed a new member to the staff. Erin Campbell has taken over as library director after former director Carol Wilkins retired on July 16th. Before joining the library she worked as a paraeducator for the Mid-Prairie School District. Campbell expresses what she is most excited about with her new position, “I love being able to help kids find the love of books and having fun at the library and making it a place where people just want to be. I’m excited about continuing on what Carol has already done at the library.”