Joe Russo’s Almost Dead Release LOCKN’ Farm Schedule, Add “Other Shit” and Acoustic Sets
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead have released the daily schedules and announced additional performances for their upcoming weekend at the LOCKN’ Farm. The band’s initial LOCKN’ Farm announcement included six sets of Joe Russo’s Almost Dead along with a reunion of The Slip. Today, the band has revealed that the weekend will also include hour-long “Other Shit” sets of non-Grateful Dead material on Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 21.relix.com
Comments / 0