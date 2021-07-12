Cancel
Bad news for Clemson football and baseball

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 18 days ago

A two-sport Clemson signee was taken on Day 2 of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday.

North Oconee High School (Bogart, Ga.) product Bubba Chandler was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 72nd pick in the third round of the draft as a pitcher.

The Clemson Insider confirmed that Chandler will pursue a future in professional baseball rather than try his hand as a two sport star at Clemson.

Chandler fell a lot farther than most analysts projected but is glad everything worked out the way it was supposed to.

“Yesterday was a little stressful but God has a plan I’m following that plan and prayed a lot last night,” Chandler told MLB.com. “Everything is going to work out, I’m only 18 years old and if you told me this a year ago that I would be in this situation I would’ve told you you’re crazy.  Everything works out for a reason and I’m proud to be a Pittsburgh Pirate.”

A pitcher/shortstop on the diamond and quarterback on the gridiron, Chandler has signed a letter of intent to play both football and baseball for the Tigers and enrolled at Clemson in June.

Draftees have until Aug. 1 to sign baseball contracts.

Chandler threw for 3,605 yards and 40 touchdowns while rushing for 983 yards and nine more scores during his career at North Oconee.

On the baseball field, Chandler struck out 16 in seven innings while hitting .435 during his pandemic-shorted season in the spring of 2020. He finished last season 8-1 with a 1.25 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched and set a single-game school record in the playoffs with a 17-strikeout performance during which he allowed only one hit.

Chandler was ranked as the No. 21 overall prospect in this year’s draft class by MLB.com.

“After working with an 88-93 mph fastball last summer, Chandler has made a leap to operating at 92-95 and touching 97 this spring,” MLB.com’s scouting report reads . “He possesses a quick arm and also has added power to his downer curveball, which now resides in the upper 70s, and his less-used slider, which gets up to 85 mph. He shows trust in his low-80s changeup as well.

“Chandler’s athleticism and clean arm action and delivery bode well for his control and command, though he’s still learning to harness his enhanced stuff. He’s also an intriguing prospect as a switch-hitting shortstop with solid power potential and speed.”

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

