Oskaloosa, IA

City band plans lively Thursday program

Oskaloosa Herald
 18 days ago

The Oskaloosa City Band will perform their seventh Thursday night concert of the Summer Series July 15 at 8 p.m. in the Oskaloosa City Square Park Bandstand. The band will feature tenor saxophonist Kevin Arnold on "Over the Rainbow." The selection is dedicated to long time band member and tenor saxophonist Cheryl Mitchell who passed away in February of this year. Cheryl was a beloved member of the city band saxophone section for over thirty years.

