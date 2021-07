Another heat wave is making its way through Oregon this weekend, but it isn’t expected to break records in Portland, according to local forecasters. Friday will be the hottest day so far in July, and it’s the first day since late June that Portland could reach 100 degrees. The last heat wave, which devastated the region with at least 116 heat-related deaths confirmed so far, broke records when it hit temperatures over three days on June 26-28 of 108, 112 and 116 degrees at Portland International Airport.