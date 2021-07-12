Cancel
Tillamook, OR

TILLAMOOK STATE FOREST CLOSURES FOR FOREST MANAGEMENT OPERATIONS – Stagecoach Horse Camp closed starting today July 12th; Jordan Creek Road closure starting July 15th

Stagecoach Horse Camp will be closed starting July 12th. The closure will remain in effect until operations are complete. Signs will be posted on the campground entrance boards throughout the closure. Jordan Creek Road will be closed at the ¼ mile mark starting July 15th. The closure includes all dispersed...

#Horse#Forest Management#Stagecoach#Tillamook State Forest#Ohv#Odf#Recreation Operations
