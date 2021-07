Since it launched in 2015, horror streaming service Shudder has been a strange bag. While it has made some really old, nasty horrors available for the first time in forever, its original content has been either really great or really, really bad. Among its gore-soaked collection, the platform has given up new takes on some well-known franchises, such as Critters: A New Binge and Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich, and then there is the Stephen King and George A Romero anthology, Creepshow, which it has been revealed already has a third season pretty much ready to go.