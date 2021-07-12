Penn State football or pro baseball? Lonnie White Jr. picked high in MLB Draft

The Les Miles era of Kansas football is over, but the program and university are still feeling the effects of what happened during his tenure. In a lengthy article released today by the Kansas City Star, former KU player Caperton Humphrey alleges that he was threatened and harassed by teammates during his time with the Jayhawks. Humphrey and his family say Kansas later agreed to continue paying his tuition and monthly stipend for a year if he agreed to leave Lawrence and complete his KU coursework online.