Assault suspect accused of coercing witness

File photo. The Free Press

WALDORF — A Waldorf man is now facing felony charges for allegedly attempting to coerce a woman to testify in his favor in a misdemeanor assault trial.

Todd Lawrence Levine, 42, was charged with felony tampering with a witness Monday in Waseca County District Court.

On June 28 a woman who was a witness in an alleged assault last year told authorities Levine was threatening her over the upcoming trial. He reportedly made statements such as she would disappear if she did not say positive things about him at the trial. He also reportedly prevented her from returning a call from a prosecutor.

The woman said Levine also shot her with a BB gun.

Levine was set to go on trial Monday for allegedly fighting with a man who was trying to stop him from snorting his Ritalin and then reportedly not listening to orders from deputies last July in Waldorf. The trial has been postponed.