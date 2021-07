It more or less comes down to Tuesday night. Technically, that is a lie, but with the way things are lining up, the storybook ending that existed mostly in our minds is tantalizingly close to becoming a reality. Having gone down 0-2 in somewhat frustrating manner, the Bucks have now rattled off three consecutive wins, the latest pair involving the kinds of iconic plays that will immortalize this team. The Block. The Steal. The Oop. All in the span of two of the most consequential games you can play in professional sports.