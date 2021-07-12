Cancel
Chvrches Smash Phony Expectations on New Song ‘Good Girls’

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
 18 days ago
Chvrches have released another new song, “Good Girls,” from their upcoming album, Screen Violence, out August 27th via Glassnote Records.

“Good Girls” is a booming synth anthem that finds frontwoman Lauren Mayberry cutting down unfair and misogynistic expectations and ideals placed on women: “Good girls don’t cry,” she belts on the hook, “And good girls don’t lie/And good girls justify — but I don’t/Good girls don’t die/And good girls stay alive/And good girls satisfy — but I won’t.”

In a statement, Mayberry said of the song: “The opening line (‘killing your idols is a chore’) was something I wrote after listening to some friends arguing about the present-day implications of loving certain problematic male artists — I was struck by the lengths that people would go to in order to excuse their heroes and how that was so juxtaposed to my own experiences in the world. Women have to constantly justify their right to exist and negotiate for their own space. We’re told that Bad Things don’t happen to Good Girls. That if you curate yourself to fit the ideal — keep yourself small and safe and acceptable — you will be alright, and it’s just not fucking true.”

“Good Girls” is the third offering from Screen Violence, following “How Not to Drown,” featuring the Cure’s Robert Smith, and “He Said She Said.” Screen Violence marks Chvrches fourth album and follows their 2018 effort, Love Is Dead. The band is set to embark on a North American tour in support of the new record later this year, with the run kicking off November 9th in Houston and wrapping December 18th in Los Angeles.

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

