MITCH LOVE NAMED STOCKTON HEAD COACH

FARGO, ND – Scott Langer has officially been named the new Head Coach of the Fargo Force. Along with him, Langer brings the Force’s newest Assistant Coach, Michael Hill. The duo comes to Fargo from the Aberdeen Wings of the NAHL and have coached together there for the past 3 years. In their time together in Aberdeen the pair put up three winning seasons and some impressive accolades: Central Division Champions (x2), Central Division Playoff Champions (X2), Regular Season Champions, Robertson Cup Finalists, and even the biggest award in the NAHL, Robertson Cup Champions (2018-19). During the 2020-21 season Langer and Hill set the Aberdeen Wings all time win record with 51 wins and only 4 losses.