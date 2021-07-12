Cancel
MITCH LOVE NAMED STOCKTON HEAD COACH

NHL
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove joins the organization from his most recent post with the Saskatoon Blades. The Calgary Flames announced today that they have named Mitch Love as head coach of the Stockton Heat. Love joins the Flames organization from his most recent post with the Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League...

