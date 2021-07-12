Cancel
Animals

Watch as runaway camel gallops past police after escaping from its owner in Oklahoma

By Mike Stunson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA camel escaped from its owner early Monday in Oklahoma, leading officers on a hunt for the humped mammal. Officers in Owasso, Oklahoma, were dispatched a little after midnight Monday to help find the camel, police said. Dispatch call logs showed officers were initially unable to locate the camel. But...

Oklahoma State
#Police#City Limits#Camels#Owasso
