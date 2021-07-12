Fallout 76 Continues to Grow and Improve with the new Steel Reign Update

Fallout 76 is getting custom servers through a new offering called Fallout Worlds. As announced on Bethesda's website, Fallout Worlds allow players to create their "own personal Appalachia" using a "wide list" of custom settings. As an example, Bethesda said players will be able to change the PvP rules and difficulty settings to make the game even more dangerous. Or they can set where creatures spawn to create a wasteland hunting game. Or they could make a scenario where you have unlimited combat AP and infinite ammo to make yourself very powerful. You could also change the weather and nuclear radiation levels or toggle on extreme jump heights.