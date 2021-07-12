Fallout 76 Continues to Grow and Improve with the new Steel Reign Update
Last month we gave you an in-depth look at the Fallout 76 update Steel Reign, discussing the new quest mission and features coming to the game with Project Lead Jeff Gardiner and Design Director Mark Tucker. Steel Reign made its debut this past week, marking the conclusion of a key Brotherhood of Steel storyline, while padding out some of the sorely underdeveloped aspects of the game’s crafting system. It is one of the many, steady batches of new content that have continued to refine Fallout 76 since its initial release, transforming the game from its initial chaotic roots.www.pastemagazine.com
