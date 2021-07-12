Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fallout 76 Continues to Grow and Improve with the new Steel Reign Update

By Holly Green
Paste Magazine
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month we gave you an in-depth look at the Fallout 76 update Steel Reign, discussing the new quest mission and features coming to the game with Project Lead Jeff Gardiner and Design Director Mark Tucker. Steel Reign made its debut this past week, marking the conclusion of a key Brotherhood of Steel storyline, while padding out some of the sorely underdeveloped aspects of the game’s crafting system. It is one of the many, steady batches of new content that have continued to refine Fallout 76 since its initial release, transforming the game from its initial chaotic roots.

www.pastemagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Fallout 76#Design#Dlc#The Brotherhood Of Steel#Broken Steel#Steel Reign#Wastelanders#The Public Test Server#Legendary Modules
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesGamespot

Fallout 76 Devs Tease "Significant New Feature" In September Update

Fallout 76 will likely receive a "significant new feature" this September, the development team hasn't revealed exactly what that means. Bethesda teased the feature in a recent Inside the Vault blog post that announced the return of the Mole Miners event as well as extra weekly challenges. It shows continued growth for a game that released back in 2018.
Video GamesGamespot

Fallout Worlds Is A New Custom Server Option For Fallout 76 - "Your Imagination Is the Limit"

Fallout 76 is getting custom servers through a new offering called Fallout Worlds. As announced on Bethesda's website, Fallout Worlds allow players to create their "own personal Appalachia" using a "wide list" of custom settings. As an example, Bethesda said players will be able to change the PvP rules and difficulty settings to make the game even more dangerous. Or they can set where creatures spawn to create a wasteland hunting game. Or they could make a scenario where you have unlimited combat AP and infinite ammo to make yourself very powerful. You could also change the weather and nuclear radiation levels or toggle on extreme jump heights.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Guilty Gear Strive Adds First DLC Character Goldlewis on 27th July

The first DLC character for Guilty Gear Strive has been revealed, and it's the one and only Goldlewis Dickinson. He's actually a secondary character in the game's story mode, where he wields some rather strange weaponry. Based on this trailer, he's a big, slow fighter with some potential for trickery.
Video Gameslifewire.com

New Oculus Updates Add Quality of Life Improvements

Virtual reality developer Oculus on Wednesday began sending out its v31 update for its Quest and Quest 2 headsets, adding several quality-of-life improvements. One of the improvements included in this update makes it easier to invite friends and other players to a game. A new "Invite to App" button has been added that sends an invite to players, and if they accept, they will be thrown into the current multiplayer match. From there, the inviter can manage the group from a universal menu and invite others in.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Marvel Realm of Champion's latest update adds new events, gameplay improvements and more

Today, Kabam has launched the v4.1 update for Marvel Real of Champions!. First up, there's the new World Quest Story Event: A House Divided. Peggy Carter is enlisting the strongest champions from across the Battleworld to retrieve the Red Tesseract, a powerful device created by the USSR. To recover it, you and other heroes will need to beat the Red Guardian to help him escape Hydra's control. Help Peggy recapture the Red Tesseract while protecting her from Adaptoids and the Red Guardian.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Minecraft Dungeons Echoing Void Release Countdown

Here's everything you should know about the next DLC. Minecraft Dungeons meant quite a lot as a project for the team at Mojang. Being one of the first long-term successful gaming spin-offs for Minecraft, it's a proof of concept for something much larger. It's a sign that the Minecraft universe still has much more room to grow.
Tennispureplaystation.com

PS Plus August 2021: Free PS5, PS4 Games Revealed

Following last week’s PS Plus leak, Sony has made the official announcement. The latest games to hit Playstation Plus have been officially announced by Sony following a leak from the platform holder’s own website, which, unsurprisingly, has been proven to be entirely accurate. August’s lineup of PS Plus games includes...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Darksiders III Headlines A Strong Month For Games With Gold

Microsoft this morning announced August’s Games with Gold lineup. If you’ve gotten used to seeing much value in these games in the Game Pass era, you’re not alone. This month’s offerings may change your mind though, at least for now. The biggest game here is Darksiders III. You play as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy