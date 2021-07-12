Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Homeless veteran who lost everything to the pandemic wins the vaccine lottery

By Independent TV
The Independent
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Sung-ha Jou, a 44-year-old Air Force veteran, one disaster kept leading to the next during the coronavirus pandemic. He lost his job during the early weeks of the pandemic, then eventually his home, his van and his other sources of support. By the time coronavirus vaccines became widespread, Mr Jou was arriving, destitute, at a D.C. homeless shelter.

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lotteries#Virginia Lottery#Veteran#D C Metro#Social Services#The Air Force#Ptsd#St Elizabeths
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Uber
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
LotteryThe Independent

Woman wins $1m in US Covid vaccine lottery

This is the moment a woman in Michigan found out she won $1 million in the state’s Covid vaccine sweepstakes. LaTonda Anderson received a surprise knock on the door with her big check. She said she’d spend some of her winnings on her daughter’s college tuition. As take-up of the...
Public HealthMilitary.com

How Veterans Can Get Free Training if They Lost a Job to the COVID-19 Pandemic

The year 2020 was hard on all of us, but it was harder on some than others. The United States lost an estimated 10 million jobs during the global COVID-19 pandemic. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the December 2019 veteran unemployment rate was at an all-time low of 2.9%. At the height of the pandemic, it was a staggering 11.3%, and by December 2020, it dropped to 6.3%. The number hasn’t stabilized since.
Olympia, WAKREM

South King County man wins $1 million COVID-19 vaccine lottery prize

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Kameron M. of South King County is the $1 million grand prize winner of Washington's "Shot of a Lifetime" COVID-19 vaccine lottery. Kameron, who is a motorcycle mechanic in his early 20s, was introduced by Gov. Jay Inslee during a press conference Friday in Olympia. Initially, Kameron...
Relationship Advicebenefitspro.com

People who had COVID-19 or lost insurance during pandemic struggling financially

Although the pandemic may be starting to wind down, the health and financial repercussions still are being felt by many of the most vulnerable Americans. Adults ages 19 to 64 who contracted the virus, lost income or lost their job-based health insurance coverage reported higher rates of problems with medical bills and debt than people not affected by the pandemic in these ways, a new Commonwealth Fund study found. People who lost income experienced medical bill problems at the highest rates, especially those who also tested positive or became sick with COVID-19 or lost coverage.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

'I should've gotten the damn vaccine!' Tragic final text sent from 39-year-old father-of-five to his fiancée before he succumbed to COVID after contracting the virus on vacation'

A father-of-five sent a heartbreaking text message to his fiancee saying he should have had the COVID-19 vaccine - just days before he succumbed to the deadly disease. Michael Freedy, 39, passed away Thursday at a hospital in his hometown of Las Vegas, less than two weeks after contracting the virus.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
AFP

Vaccinated Americans are getting angry at holdouts

America's latest coronavirus wave, driven by the hyper-contagious Delta variant, has left vaccinated people seething at the unvaccinated for prolonging the pandemic and ensuring the return of restrictions rather than the carefree summer they were promised. "It's almost like they don't care about the rest of the world. They're being selfish and self-centered," Alethea Reed, a 58-year-old health care administrator in the capital Washington told AFP. "As somebody who falls in a higher risk category, and has a spouse who falls in a very high risk category, it's really frustrating," said clinical social worker Anne Hamon, 64, adding she was upset she had not been able to convince her own brother to take the shot. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week recommending that vaccinated people go back to masking across much of the country, the mood was hardening among those who believe their lives were being disrupted as a result of others' choices.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

To get shots in arms, governments turn to money in pockets

Millions of people in the U.S. who haven't gotten the COVID-19 vaccine could soon have a new reason to roll up their sleeves: money in their pockets. President Joe Biden is calling on states and local governments to join those that are already handing out dollars for shots. New York the nation's biggest city, started doling out $100 awards on Friday.
Washington StateNew Haven Register

Motorcycle mechanic wins $1 million vaccine lottery prize

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A 23-year-old motorcycle mechanic has won the top $1 million prize in Washington state's vaccine incentive lottery. Gov. Jay Inslee presented the south King County resident with an oversized check at a news conference Friday. The winner, only identified as Kameron M., said he didn't even know about the lottery until his mother got a call from the state Lottery, KOMO TV reported.
California StatePosted by
CBS LA

Compton Woman Wins $50,000 In California’s Vaccine Lottery

COMPTON (CBSLA) — There are many benefits to getting vaccinated, but for one Compton women, it paid $50,000. (credit: CBS) Pamela Jackson was one of the many Californians who won $50,000 in the vaccine lottery. The money was set aside from the state lottery for those who became vaccinated, and was a special incentive to boost the vaccination effort. “I can’t say it enough. Everybody needs to get it,” Jackson said. “Think about your families. Just think about people. You know, everybody needs to get it.” The state’s “Vax for the Win” program ended earlier this month. However, people who got their first shot between May 27 and July 18 are still eligible to collect a $50 incentive card. Free tickets to Six Flags Magic Mountain may also still be available at select vaccination sites.
Public HealthGovExec.com

Coronavirus Roundup: Agencies Update Mask Guidelines; Watchdogs Examine VA and IRS Facilities During COVID

The nonprofit Partnership for Public Service and Boston Consulting Group released a report on Thursday about what they’ve learned from 15 years of issuing “Best Places to Work” reports. “To make the federal government a world-class employer that can compete for a diverse array of talent, the federal employee experience must evolve. And as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, this evolution is even more imperative,” said the report. “Up to a quarter of workers in the U.S. may be thinking of leaving their jobs after the pandemic subsides. To stand a chance of competing with the private sector for this talent, federal leaders must build on the lessons of the past year by placing a heightened focus on engaging employees and addressing their workplace needs.” Here are some of the other recent headlines you might have missed.
House RentTelegraph

Wealthy renters are abusing Covid housing rules by wrecking property and refusing to pay or move

When a surveyor from the property search company Jess Simpson turned up at a £4m Gloucestershire mansion his client was buying, he found the locks had been changed. The sitting tenant, it turned out, was hell-bent on blocking the landlord from setting up any further sales viewings, despite the fact that six months’ notice had been served. In this corner of the Cotswolds, the average monthly rent for a similar size of property is £10k.

Comments / 2

Community Policy