Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

First Trailer Arrives for Apichatpong Weerasethakul's English-Language Debut Memoria

By Brianna Zigler
Paste Magazine
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet for a world premiere on July 15 at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, Palme D’or-winning Thai writer/director Apichatpong Weerasethakul returns with his first feature in six years—and not only that, but his first English-language film as well. A mesmerizing trailer was released today for the Tilda Swinton-starring Memoria. The...

www.pastemagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Luca Guadagnino
Person
Apichatpong Weerasethakul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Feature Film#First Trailer Arrives#Thai#Scottish#Neon#Post Cannes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
People

Val Kilmer's Kids Mercedes and Jack Attend Cannes Film Festival Launch of His Documentary Val

Val Kilmer had the best people step in for him at the Cannes Film Festival — his kids!. While the longtime actor didn't attend the photo-call for his upcoming documentary, Val, his daughter Mercedes, 29, and son Jack, 26, showed their support on Wednesday. The two are co-producers on the upcoming film. Mercedes and Jack were all smiles as they posed in the south of France.
Moviesimdb.com

Cannes Film Festival 2021 Critic’s Notebook 5: Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Information, context and mystery have been on my mind quite a bit since seeing the two new films that Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul brought to this year’s Cannes: his feature-length, Tilda Swinton-starring, Colombia-set Memoria, and the 13-minute “Night Colonies,” the segment that concludes The Year of the Everlasting Storm omnibus project, which collects seven short films about creativity in the time of Covid-19 from global arthouse heavyweights such as Jafar Panahi, Dominga Sotomayor and David Lowery. This is partly because Weerasethakul’s new films, like the rest of his cinema, negotiate the divide between our sensory and cognitive functions better than […]
Moviesimdb.com

Cannes Dispatch: Apichatpong’s “Memoria,” Kovalenko’s “Unclenching the Fists,” Baker’s “Red Rocket”

Memoria Memoria is the first film Apichatpong Weerasethakul shot outside his native Thailand, and the first in English. That should be enough to make it a debut unto itself, but the deeper I dove into his beguiling, mesmerizing South American adventure, truly one of the finest unveiled on the Croisette this year, the more all those “firsts” began to feel a little misleading. Sure, in casting Tilda Swinton as his lead, Apichatpong has recruited a major actress in the English-speaking world, but her Jessica, a British botanist traveling through Colombia, spends far more time speaking in Spanish than she does in her mother tongue. As for the luxurious Andean locale, you’d be forgiven for mistaking the jungles Memoria ushers you into for stretches of the rainforests that hosted Apichatpong’s Thai works. It’s as if the filmmaker and the land he captures shared an ineffable, almost symbiotic connection,
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘Memoria’ review: Tilda Swinton investigates an eerie mystery in Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s slow-burning epic [Cannes Review]

It starts with a bang. Not the metaphorical, head-first into action kind of bang — not that you would ever expect that from an Apichatpong Weerasethakul film — but an eerie thud. A thunderous boom that pierces through the dead of night. “Like a rumble from the core of the Earth” is how botanist Jessica (Tilda Swinton) describes this sound, which rustles her awake from her sleep and soon invades her everyday life in Colombia.
MoviesTVOvermind

The Trailer for “Memoria” Has Tilda Swinton Being Tormented

The Cannes Film Festival is definitely hosting a few odd movies this year, and it would appear that Memoria is joining the list since Tilda Swinton’s slightly muted performance in this trailer is already enough to give some people the sense that something just isn’t right. From the images we see in the trailer, Swinton’s character will have something to do in the jungles of Colombia, she’ll have something to do with archaeological finds, and the bang she hears and can’t fully describe to a sound technician is going to have a lot to do with it. But what will connect everything is as of yet unknown, though there is the feeling that some big reveal will be coming to the audience, or will be insinuated at the very least. Right now there’s not a lot to go on when it comes to this movie, but it’s already bound to get a lot of attention since it does look like the type of movie that has drawn the attention of people lately. Whether it will be a big hit or not is hard to say.
MoviesScreendaily

Filippo Meneghetti’s ‘Two Of Us’ set for English-language remake (exclusive)

Filippo Meneghetti’s award-winning French drama Two Of Us is being lined up for an English-language remake. Film producer Sarah Sulick, of London-based Bright Pictures, and Eve Gabereau, CEO of UK distributor Modern Films, have teamed up to option the English-language remake rights to the feature, which made the shortlist for best international feature film at this year’s Academy Awards.
Moviescinelinx.com

First Trailer for Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel has Arrived

This morning brings our first trailer for Ridley Scott’s latest historical epic, The Last Duel, which stars Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jodie Comer, and Adam Driver. Few things go together as well as Ridley Scott and historical films. Throw in a great cast, some impressive looking action, and gorgeous all around design and I’m ready to put The Last Duel into my eyeballs.
TV SeriesComicBook

Slasher: Flesh & Blood First Trailer Debuts at Comic-Con 2021

Straight from the show's Comic-Con @ Home panel, Shudder has revealed the full trailer for their all-new event series Slasher: Flesh & Blood. The all-new eight episode season of the horror anthology will premiere on Shudder on Thursday, August 12, and sees a wealthy family in the crosshairs of a killer. The new season, its fourth, is described as follows by the streamer: "Slasher: Flesh & Blood follows a wealthy, dysfunctional family that gathers for a reunion on a secluded island only to learn they’ll be pitted against one another in a cruel game of life and death, all while being stalked by a mysterious masked killer. Nothing is what it seems and no one is safe as the tension – and body count – ratchets up." Check out the trailer below!
Movies411mania.com

War Arrives In the New Trailer For Dune

Dune arrives in theaters and on HBO Max in October, and a new trailer lays out the war to come. Warner Bros. released the new trailer on Thursday for the sci-fi epic, adapted from the landmark novels by Frank Herbert. You can see the preview below, which details more of the story as told in the film.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

First Trailer: James Wan’s “Malignant”

Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema have released the official trailer for “Insidious,” “Saw” and “The Conjuring” director James Wan’s new R-rated original horror-thriller “Malignant”. Annabelle Wallis (“The Mummy,” “Annabelle”) stars as a woman paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders. Her torment worsens as she discovers that these...
MoviesFirst Showing

First Trailer for Natalie Morales' 'Language Lessons' with Mark Duplass

"Hello, is anybody there?" Shout Factory has released the first official trailer for Language Lessons, one of my favorite films of the year so far. This originally premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, then won the Audience Award at the SXSW Film Festival. It is a "pandemic" film in that it was made during the pandemic about two people connecting over Zoom calls, but it doesn't reference the pandemic at all. It's a very wholesome, sweet, uplifting, and powerfully authentic film about connection - about platonic love between two friends. It's co-written by and co-starring Mark Duplass and Natalie Morales, who is making her feature directorial debut with this film about a Spanish teacher and her student who develop an unexpected friendship. Read my full review here, where I rave about: "Let love glow, let it shine, let it heal us, let it take us on journeys." Please give this film a chance and watch it when it's out. We all need this one.
ComicsAnime News Network

Mieruko-chan Comedy Anime's English-Subtitled Video Unveils Cast, More Staff, Opening Song, October Debut

Kadokawa debuted the first full English-subtitled promotional video and second teaser visual (in visible and invisible versions) for the television anime of Tomoki Izumi's Mieruko-chan horror comedy manga on Friday. The video announces the anime's main voice cast, additional staff members, and October premiere, and it also reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song.
TV SeriesComicBook

SYFY's Day of the Dead Series Debuts First Trailer, Reveals Premiere Date

SYFY is set to bring about a new take on one of the most iconic horror films of all time — and now we have a new look at what that will entail. On Sunday, as part of a virtual San Diego Comic-Con @ Home event, the network debuted the first trailer for Day of the Dead, a horror series that will be based on George A. Romero's classic of the same name. Not only does the trailer showcase the bloody, zombie-filled journey of the series, but it also reveals that it is set to debut in October of this year.
ComicsComicBook

Tokyo Mew Mew Reboot Debuts First Teaser Trailer and Poster

Tokyo Mew Mew's new reboot anime series, Tokyo Mew Mew New, has debuted a new teaser trailer and poster! You might have noticed how several major franchises have been coming back with new revival series to celebrate their milestone anniversaries lately, and one of the next coming our way is a fresh animated take on Reiko Yoshida and Mia Ikumi's original manga series 20 years after the first 52 episode anime run aired. Now that development for this reboot anime has kicked into full swing, Yumeta Company and Graphinica have debuted the first teaser trailer and newest poster!
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Lamb’ Trailer: Noomi Rapace Stars in A24’s Bizarre Nordic Tale

Noomi Rapace prays in a small graveyard as the trailer for A24’s Lamb begins. The action moves to a farm where there’s something unusual about a newborn lamb, something so unique that a couple begin to raise the lamb in place of the child they lost. Lamb had its premiere...

Comments / 0

Community Policy