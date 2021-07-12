First Trailer Arrives for Apichatpong Weerasethakul's English-Language Debut Memoria

"Hello, is anybody there?" Shout Factory has released the first official trailer for Language Lessons, one of my favorite films of the year so far. This originally premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, then won the Audience Award at the SXSW Film Festival. It is a "pandemic" film in that it was made during the pandemic about two people connecting over Zoom calls, but it doesn't reference the pandemic at all. It's a very wholesome, sweet, uplifting, and powerfully authentic film about connection - about platonic love between two friends. It's co-written by and co-starring Mark Duplass and Natalie Morales, who is making her feature directorial debut with this film about a Spanish teacher and her student who develop an unexpected friendship. Read my full review here, where I rave about: "Let love glow, let it shine, let it heal us, let it take us on journeys." Please give this film a chance and watch it when it's out. We all need this one.
Comments / 0