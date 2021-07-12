Glenstone Museum to expand with major Richard Serra acquisition and new pavilion to house it

The Design Museum is exhibiting a retrospective show on the late-French architect and designer, Charlotte Perriand. For a century that was filled with visionaries, Perriand was amongst the greats. In 1927, she applied to work at the studio of one of her idols, Le Corbusier, but was disrespectfully told, “we don’t embroider cushions here.” This wouldn’t stop the young Parisian, who a month later, brilliantly recreated her own apartment at the annual Salon d’Automne, in a work entitled, Bar sous le toit’ (Bar under the roof). Le Corbusier was in attendance that evening and hired her on the spot.