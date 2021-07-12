A walk-through of Redfin’s powerful AI-based recommendation engines
For real estate company Redfin, leveraging AI and data is vital to ensuring its mission of netting property sellers more money in less time. In a conversation at VentureBeat’s Transform 2021 conference with VentureBeat founder and CEO Matt Marshall, Redfin chief technology officer Bridget Frey said the company relies on tracking analytics to see what homes users are clicking on and contacting real estate agents to develop its powerful recommendation algorithm. By looking at people’s browsing patterns, the company can break out data to determine what attracts users to certain properties.venturebeat.com
