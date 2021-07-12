Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Irvington, NY

Designer Kerby Jean-Raymond Uses Dazzling Pyer Moss Line to Pay Homage to Black Inventors

By Kristen Monique
Posted by 
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A show that was initially postponed due to weather turned out to be well worth the wait. The designer, Kerby Jean Raymond, used his knowledge of textiles to blend fashion, culture, and mechanics, reported the Associated Press. The crowd returned on Saturday for the do-over and was greeted with not only creativity and beauty, but a not-so-insidious history lesson as well.

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Irvington, NY
Society
City
Paris, NY
City
Irvington, NY
Irvington, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elaine Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Design#Black Culture#Blackness#Pay Homage#The Associated Press#African American#Chambre Syndicale#Black Panther Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Celebritiesmanofmany.com

Biggie Was Actually the First Rapper to Wear Bape

“Who was the first rapper to wear Bape?” it’s the question on every hypebeasts mind. But just like the question of “who the first person to make white on white Airforce 1’s?” We might never know the answer (although it was probably Jay-Z). It’s a crown that the wider streetwear community isn’t looking to give up lightly, with many referencing Pharrell or The Teriyaki Boyz themselves as those who championed Bape first. We know for a fact that it wasn’t Lil Wayne because Curren$y himself said he put Wayne on Bape’s. So who was the first rapper to wear Bape? As it turns out, it was actually Biggie.
Irvington, NYe-line-media.com

WE CREATED EVERYTHING – AS TOLD BY PYER MOSS

Over the weekend viewers like myself had front row tickets to fashion icon designer Pyer Moss show. Held at the J Walker estate in Irvington, New York the couture show which was originally scheduled for Friday was met with downpours and thunderstorms. There’s a saying in show business “the show must go on” and that’s what Moss brought to the fashion masses.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Symone Lu Takes Vogue Behind the Scenes of Kerby Jean-Raymond’s Pyer Moss Couture Debut

Vogue’s “day in the life” videos tend to cover roughly 12 hours of a model’s pre-show routine, from her morning coffee to her final runway walk. For Symone Lu, it was more like 48 hours: We followed her to Irvington, New York, for Kerby Jean-Raymond’s Pyer Moss couture debut [https://www.vogue.com/fashion-shows/fall-2021-couture/pyer-moss] on July 8th, but after hours of waiting, the show—set outdoors in front of Madame C.J. Walker’s estate—was ultimately rained out. (This being the same day New York subway stations and stairwells flooded as Tropical Storm Elsa moved up the coast; suffice it to say, it was not your average shower.)
Designers & Collectionsphilasun.com

Pyer Moss wows with couture show honoring Black inventors

IRVINGTON, N.Y. — This time, the weather gods were smiling on Kerby Jean-Raymond and his label, Pyer Moss. So too were the fashion gods. Two days after torrential rains and lightning sent guests fleeing for cover and forced Jean-Raymond to postpone unveiling his hotly awaited first couture collection, the sun came out Saturday and the crowds came back. They were rewarded with a hugely imaginative, visually audacious show that blurred the lines between fashion and art as it paid tribute to the ingenuity of Black inventors often overlooked by history.
Moviessneakernews.com

Kerby Jean-Raymond And Reebok Premiere “CrateMaster,” A Short Film Dedicated To The Brooklyn Youth

Kerby Jean-Raymond, now VP of Creative Direction at Reebok, has never forgotten his roots. By way of his own Pyer Moss collections, the designer often gives back to the community around him, celebrating small business as well as small creators. And just this past week, he’s taken things a step further, using his role at the Vector brand to shine light on the youth that have shaped basketball in their own way right along the Brooklyn blacktop.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

A Brief History of Black Designers and Couture

As the lampshade millinery dripping in crystals, hot roller cloak and fridge facade finale dress adorned with magnets spelling out, “But who invented Black trauma?” slipped back into the Villa Lewaro estate to close out the historic Pyer Moss Couture show earlier this month, in came the reviews, the pronouncements, the questions.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

A Look Back at Kim Jones’ Boundary-Breaking Collabs

The summer of 2021 has been a busy season for Men’s artistic director. Kim Jones has recently unveiled a slew of collaborations with big names from sacai to Travis Scott, further showcasing his ability to collide worlds together under the fashion realm. Throughout his fifteen-plus years in the industry, Jones...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Ileana Makri, Zoe Cassavetes Pay Homage to Greece With Jewelry Collaboration

LONDON — The stars aligned for Greek jeweler Ileana Makri and film director Zoe Cassavetes this year. Makri was looking to celebrate her country’s 200th independence anniversary, while Cassavetes was eager to explore her love of jewelry and reconnect with her Greek roots. Mindy Prugnaud, a partner at the Paris-based buying office Mint, spotted the synergy and got them together.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Jean-Michel Basquiat x Saint Laurent RIVE DROITE Collaboration

Saint Laurent's RIVE DROITE imprint has just revealed a collaboration with the estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. The partnership will bring to life a specially curated exhibition of original works by the artist, as well as a capsule collection. Curated by Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello, the exhibition will feature...
New York City, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

How TikTok Helped Hedi Slimane Kill the Skinny Jean

Hedi Slimane is the only designer on earth who can make pants headline news. In his Spring 2022 “Cosmic Cruiser” collection for Celine, the man who put the world into skinny jeans abandoned his beloved silhouette for a newer, younger model: a pair of blousy denim trousers called the ELEPHANT. This was a big deal. And to understand how we got here, you have to look at how high fashion and TikTok’s strange, ambivalent relationship—a relationship Slimane seems to understand better than any of his peers.
Designers & Collectionsnohoartsdistrict.com

Top 5 Summer Fashion Trends for Men This 2021

If there’s one thing you can take away from the summer runway collections, it’s that designers are thinking outside the box during this season after a very difficult year. Dior Men’s models wore pastel-colored outfits, while fashion houses like Ami designed shorts that are fitting for the warmest season of the year. These brands are certainly pushing the boundaries of menswear by giving you more style options. So if you’re looking to experiment with your wardrobe and reinvent your own personal style, here are some top summer trends for you to try:
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Wes Gordon Appointed Couture Council Honoree, Rihanna And Arianna Both Venture Into Perfume, Catherine Deneuve’s (Affordable!) Luxury Shoe Auction, And More!

Carolina Herrera’s Wes Gordon to receive MFIT Couture Council Award. Announced today by the Couture Council of The Museum at FIT (MFIT), Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon is set to receive the 2021 Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion. The award—whose past recipients include the likes of Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik, Oscar de la Renta, Valentino, Michael Kors, and Carolina Herrera herself—will be presented at the annual New York City luncheon on Wednesday, September 22. Presenting the award will be co-chairs Jeffrey Fowler and Émilie Rubinfeld, as well as Nordstrom, who is acting as sponsor. Gordon, who began his stint at the womenswear atelier in 2017 as a consultant before becoming the design lead, isn’t new to recognition for his vibrant approach to fashion—his previous awards include the Fashion Group International’s Rising Star Award and he was once a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist. Though currently closed due to COVID, MFIT is scheduled to open its doors again on August 6.

Comments / 0

Community Policy