Designer Kerby Jean-Raymond Uses Dazzling Pyer Moss Line to Pay Homage to Black Inventors

“Who was the first rapper to wear Bape?” it’s the question on every hypebeasts mind. But just like the question of “who the first person to make white on white Airforce 1’s?” We might never know the answer (although it was probably Jay-Z). It’s a crown that the wider streetwear community isn’t looking to give up lightly, with many referencing Pharrell or The Teriyaki Boyz themselves as those who championed Bape first. We know for a fact that it wasn’t Lil Wayne because Curren$y himself said he put Wayne on Bape’s. So who was the first rapper to wear Bape? As it turns out, it was actually Biggie.