The Country Music Association Hosts “CMA Summer Jam,” A Two-Night Summer Concert Event Live From Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheatre Tuesday, July 27 and Wednesday, July 28
Tickets for “CMA Summer Jam” On Sale Wednesday, July 14. “CMA Summer Jam” to be Filmed as Part of Primetime TV Special. NASHVILLE—The Country Music Association will host “CMA Summer Jam,” a brand new, two-night summer concert experience live from Nashville’s open-air Ascend Amphitheater Tuesday, July 27 and Wednesday, July 28. Featuring performances and collaborations from Country Music’s hottest stars, the live event will also be filmed as part of a three-hour primetime television special airing later this summer on ABC.www.thecountrynote.com
