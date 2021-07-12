Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oak View, CA

Oak View crash leaves woman dead

By Travis Schlepp
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I7Ine_0auaZJnF00

OAK VIEW, Calif. - A 45-year-old Ventura woman was killed after she crashed into a tree in Oak View Saturday morning.

It happened just after midnight on Highway 33 near Santa Ana Way.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the woman was driving a 2001 Hyundai Elantra heading south on the highway.

For reasons that are under investigation, the vehicle went off the side of the road and crashed into a tree and caught fire.

CHP and Ventura County firefighters responded to the scene and the fire was extinguished. The woman was declared dead at the scene inside her vehicle.

The woman's name has not yet been released.

CHP said it's unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the California Highway Patrol.

The post Oak View crash leaves woman dead appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 2

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
1K+
Followers
622
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Ventura, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Ventura County, CA
Oak View, CA
Crime & Safety
Ventura County, CA
Crime & Safety
Ventura County, CA
Accidents
City
Oak View, CA
City
Ventura, CA
City
Santa Ana, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Ventura, CA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Chp#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Hyundai
News Break
Accidents
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy