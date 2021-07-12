Rapper KTS Dre Killed While Leaving Chicago Jail

According to a report from the Chicago Tribune, Chicago rapper KTS Dre was shot and killed as he was released from jail this past Saturday night. KTS Dre, whose real name is Londre Sylvester, was shot 64 times as he exited the Cook County Jail, where he’d been since June for violating the conditions of his release in a 2020 felony gun case. Dre has just posted the required 10% of the $50,000 bond the day before he was murdered.