Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Open Championship 2021: 17 things you forgot about the major that never changes

By Coleman Bentley
Golf Digest
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been 24 long months since Planet Earth last played host to an Open Championship. If you’ve been following along with the news, you know a lot has happened since then. We don’t have the time, space, or emotional energy to get into it all, but suffice to say the world is a very different place now than it was when we signed off from Royal Portrush. If the Open has taught us one thing over the years, however, it’s that tradition matters and old habits die hard. So join us for a quick refresher on everything you forgot you knew about the major that never changes.

www.golfdigest.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Hoffa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#The Open Championship#Phoenix Open#Ryder Cup#Royal Portrush#View#Golf Digest#Golfdigest#Peacock Premium#Brits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
Country
Scotland
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfGolf Digest

A stunned Rory McIlroy watches spectator take a club from his bag, pretend to hit tee shot

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — The second day of the 2021 Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club is destined to be one Rory McIlroy will long remember. Not because the four-time major champion played particularly well. And not because he will be harboring hopes of adding to his list of 14 European Tour victories. After shooting 71 to sit one under par for 36 holes, McIlroy is more than likely to miss the cut.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Fan Stealing Rory McIlroy’s Club

Early Friday morning, fans at the Scottish Open were treated to a very unfamiliar scene on the tee of the 10th hole at The Renaissance Club. A spectator walked up to Rory McIlroy’s bag, took a club and decided to try a few practice swings. The fan was eventually handled by security and ejected from the tournament.
GolfPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Golfer Justin Thomas sends great tweet about Olympic village

Justin Thomas sent a great tweet about the Olympics on Tuesday in Japan. Thomas is among the golfers representing the US at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. The 28-year-old shared some perspective about the Olympics, while poking fun at himself. He joked that he went to the Olympic Village for a workout on Monday night and that nobody was fighting him for the 20-pound weights.
GolfGolf Digest

Why playing in the Olympics means so much to Xander Schauffele and his dad

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions in Japan, Xander Schauffele’s mother was unable to make the trip to watch her son compete in the Olympics this week. The same goes for Schauffele’s wife, whom he married earlier this month. Schauffele’s grandparents, who live in Tokyo, are also not allowed to come on the grounds at Kasumigaseki Golf Club.
GolfESPN

Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from Open

SANDWICH, England -- Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from The Open, citing a recent COVID-19 diagnosis and his inability to practice properly in time for the year's final major championship. Matsuyama, who became the first male golfer from Japan to win a major championship when he captured the Masters...
MLBCreston News Advertiser

Maybe some things should never change

I am mixed about using the “Field of Dreams” movie site into a site to play an actual MLB game, which is scheduled Aug. 12 between the Yankees and White Sox. The game was to be played at the iconic location outside of Dyersville last season, but, as we all know, COVID changed baseball and fans a year ago.
GolfGolf Digest

Patrick Reed’s eye/face mask combo on his flight to the Olympics is the most patriotic thing you will ever see

This weekend, news brokes that Bryson DeChambeau had withdrawn from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics due to a positive COVID-19 test. What seemed like a blow to the United States’ golf medal chances, however, quickly became a blessing in disguise when it was announced he would be replaced by Captain America himself, Patrick Reed. On Tuesday, the Avenger took off for Tokyo ahead of the start of the Olympic golf competition, and if his international flight fit is any indication, he is more than ready to kick ass and take names in the name of the good, old US of A.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Golf fans react as Ian Poulter DIGS OUT CLASSIC SHINY GOLD SHIRT

Ian Poulter is well known for his chest-beating and vein-bursting celebrations when playing for Team Europe at the Ryder Cup, but he is also known for his eccentric fashion choices. We have seen him wear many different shirts and trouser combinations down the years on the PGA Tour and the...
GolfGolf Digest

Adrenaline fueled Patrick Reed during the opening round of the Olympics. Will it get him through the entire week?

Patrick Reed said he felt pretty good, all things considered, when he teed off at 10:36 a.m. local time for the first round of the Olympic Tournament, less than 24 hours after arriving in Tokyo as a late entry into the men’s field. But when bad weather forced a delay in play with Reed on the 14th hole at Kasumigaseki Country Club, the jet lag of his whirlwind trip to Japan hit him.
GolfPGA Tour

Rory Mcilroy’s putter switch paying off in The Olympics

Rory McIlroy carded a 5-under 66 in the second round at Kasumigaseki Golf Club. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR) Struggling with his iron play earlier this year, Rory McIlroy went back to a set of blades he had had much success with. Going back to his TaylorMade Rors Proto blades paid off with another win at the Wells Fargo Championship, his first TOUR title since 2019.
GolfPosted by
Daily Mail

Rory McIlroy puts his Open woes behind him to shoot himself into contention for a medal at the Olympics with Irishman trailing leader Xander Schauffele by four shots... as golf star reaps the benefits of a mental refresh

Rory McIlroy believes he is reaping the benefits of a mental refresh after putting himself in contention for a medal at the halfway stage of the men's Olympic golf event. McIlroy has won just once since November 2019 - at the Wells Fargo Championship in May - and was off the pace at The Open, where he finished 15 shots behind surprise winner Collin Morikawa in a tie for 46th place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy