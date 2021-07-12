Open Championship 2021: 17 things you forgot about the major that never changes

It’s been 24 long months since Planet Earth last played host to an Open Championship. If you’ve been following along with the news, you know a lot has happened since then. We don’t have the time, space, or emotional energy to get into it all, but suffice to say the world is a very different place now than it was when we signed off from Royal Portrush. If the Open has taught us one thing over the years, however, it’s that tradition matters and old habits die hard. So join us for a quick refresher on everything you forgot you knew about the major that never changes.