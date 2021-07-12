(Recap) UFC 264 Finishes with Gruesome Injury for McGregor, Addison Rae gets Dragged for Reporter Duties

The trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 Saturday night was a short one. The fight was called in the first round when after a few punches, McGregor failed to connect, twisting his ankle and crumbling to the mat. The ref immediately recognized that McGregor broke his leg and called the fight, declaring Poirier winner by TKO. While Poirier was trying to celebrate his win in the ring, McGregor was talking smack, yelling at his opponent to “shut up!” while still sitting on the mat. Poirier later said he believes McGregor fractured his leg at the beginning of the fight.