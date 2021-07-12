Cancel
Today in Hip-Hop History: ‘Boyz N Da Hood’ Premiered In Theaters 30 Years Ago

By Sha Be Allah
thesource.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this day in Hip-Hop history, John Singleton’s Boyz in the Hood hit theaters across the country and became an instant classic. This Oscar-nominated film starring Ice Cube and Cuba Gooding Jr. depicts the life of three friends in South Central Los Angeles and how they cope with the daily trials and tribulations that come with growing up in the ‘hood. Serving as a fictional inside look into some of the realities described in popular lyrics of the era, this film was one of the first of its kind, bringing the truth of the ghetto to a larger audience.

thesource.com

