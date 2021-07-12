Cancel
Rhinebeck, NY

Rhinebeck Shares Its Adorable Secret Weapon for Battling Poison Ivy

By Jess
 18 days ago
Nobody likes poison ivy. A unique group of Hudson Valley natives is doing their best to get rid of the itchy plants in North Hempstead. Green Goats of Rhinebeck is a local business that got its start in 2007. The business is made up of mostly retired milk goats who are now utilized to remove plants like poison ivy and thorn bushes. According to the Green Goats Facebook page, the goats have worked all over the US as they explain:

Poughkeepsie, NY
