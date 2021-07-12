Rhinebeck Shares Its Adorable Secret Weapon for Battling Poison Ivy

An innovative new beverage company is introducing the Hudson Valley to cocktails in a can. Liquid Fables is getting ready to open its doors to the public and unleash its canned cocktails on the Hudson Valley. Owner Matt Green has been in the beer industry for a decade but found his true calling the minute he tried his first canned cocktail. He says that ever since that first sip he's been seeking out different cans on his travels and tinkering at home with his own creations.