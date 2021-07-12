Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Olivia Jade Calls Out 'Gossip Girl' For Joke About Lori Loughlin

By Emily Lee
Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Olivia Jade wasn't too pleased with a reference made on the new 'Gossip Girl' reboot.

www.iheart.com

Comments / 1

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

65K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Loughlin
Person
Olivia Jade
Person
Luna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gossip Girl#College Admissions#The Wayback Machine#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Summerland, CAPosted by
Us Weekly

‘Summerland’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Lori Loughlin, Jesse McCartney, Zac Efron and More

California cool! Summerland lasted only two seasons, but it launched many of its actors into stardom and continues to be a memorable show for its fans. The WB series, which ran from 2004 to 2005, centered on Ava Gregory (Lori Loughlin), who became the guardian to her two nephews Bradin (Jesse McCartney) and Derrick Westerly (Nick Benson) and her niece Nikki (Kay Panabaker) after their parents died in a tragic car accident. The Westerly kids left their home in Kansas to live with their aunt in Summerland, California.
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

Gossip Girl episode 4 spoilers: Will Zoya’s birthday lead to drama?

Next week on Gossip Girl episode 4, there is going to be an opportunity to celebrate. After all, it’s Zoya’s birthday! This is a fantastic occasion like no other … or at least it could be. Take, for starters, the fact that Zoya doesn’t even seem to be that interested in celebrating. Nothing is going to go according to her plan, and Gossip Girl will be looking to make a bold move of their won.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Max Puts Free Episodes of ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘Euphoria’ and More on Snapchat

HBO Max is giving Snapchat users access to free, full-length episodes of hit shows like Gossip Girl, Euphoria, Game of Thrones and more, the streamer said on Tuesday. HBO Max is the first major streamer to bring full-length programming to Snap Minis, a platform on Snapchat that hosts third-party apps. On the HBO Max Snap Mini, Snapchatters will get to watch the select episodes with up to 63 of their friends and share comments and Bitmoji reactions with one another during their viewings. Users will be required to indicate their age so that only “age-appropriate” programming is available to them.
TV Seriesdailybruin.com

‘Gossip Girl’ season 1 recap – episode 4: ‘Fire Walks with Z’

The opulent New York City borough is now the home of a sisterly civil war. The fourth episode of “Gossip Girl” conjures up an arms race between Zoya (Whitney Peak) and Julien (Jordan Alexander) as they fight to gain social power at Constance Billard, battling at the cost of their sympathy for one another. Though the sisters hire everyone from an expensive singer to a mischievous preteen to set off pesky tricks, the episode ultimately sheds light on the ups and downs of a strong sisterhood and the struggle to keep their bond unharmed.
TV SeriesElite Daily

With This Taboo Hookup, The New Gossip Girl Is Finally Getting Scandalous

It may have taken a few episodes, but HBO Max’s new Gossip Girl is finally getting truly interesting. So far, the series has mostly centered on the social war between half-sisters Julien and Zoya and the waning monogamy of stuck-in-a-rut couple Audrey and Aki, but at the end of Episode 4, a questionable hookup is promising to turn up the heat — just when it seemed like Gossip Girl was running out of ammo. Spoiler alert: Don’t read on if you haven’t watched Gossip Girl Episode 4, “Fire Walks with Z.” After finally succumbing to their twisted, flirty game, it feels like only a matter of time before Max and Rafa get caught by Gossip Girl and a teacher-student scandal erupts on the Upper East Side.
CelebritiesWBAL Radio

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals, "pride as our son became our daughter Ruby"

In an interview with AARP magazine, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that her 25-year-old child with acclaimed director Christopher Guest is transgender. With their daughter's permission, Curtis made the revelation to the magazine. "We have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby," the Halloween series star,...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Kris Jenner’s sister Karen Houghton?

KARDASHIAN fans are well informed about Kris Jenner's life with his daughters before and after they shot to fame. However, many don't know Kris' relationship with her less famous sister, Karen Houghton. Who is Kris Jenner's sister Karen Houghton?. Karen is the younger sister of Kris, who lives in San...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...

Comments / 1

Community Policy