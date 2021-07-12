Olivia Jade Calls Out 'Gossip Girl' For Joke About Lori Loughlin

It may have taken a few episodes, but HBO Max’s new Gossip Girl is finally getting truly interesting. So far, the series has mostly centered on the social war between half-sisters Julien and Zoya and the waning monogamy of stuck-in-a-rut couple Audrey and Aki, but at the end of Episode 4, a questionable hookup is promising to turn up the heat — just when it seemed like Gossip Girl was running out of ammo. Spoiler alert: Don’t read on if you haven’t watched Gossip Girl Episode 4, “Fire Walks with Z.” After finally succumbing to their twisted, flirty game, it feels like only a matter of time before Max and Rafa get caught by Gossip Girl and a teacher-student scandal erupts on the Upper East Side.