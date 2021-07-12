SPAC Success Can Hinge on This Single Factor

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RANI), a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,666,667 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $11.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Rani from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $73.3 million. In addition, Rani has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "RANI" on July 30, 2021. The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.