Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

SPAC Success Can Hinge on This Single Factor

By Brit Morse
Inc.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor founders looking to take their company public, special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) offer a less risky, shorter alternative to traditional IPOs, if a few best practices are observed. In a SPAC, companies are formed in order to raise capital in an initial public offering and then uses the cash to acquire a private company, thereby taking it public, usually within a two-year time frame. The process recently has become popular, especially because SPACs allow founders to avoid the extensive disclosures mandated by the traditional IPO process. Often, SPAC investors don't even know the startup they will be acquiring--earning SPACs the nickname of "blank-check companies." In 2021, there were 30 percent more SPAC issuances than traditional IPOs, according to The Financial Times.

www.inc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Startup#Sec#Public Company#The Financial Times#Wolfe Research#Spacs#Cnbc#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Celebrities
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

Robinhood IPO: What to Know About Robinhood IPO Pricing as HOOD Stock Debuts

Investors are anxiously awaiting today’s trading debut of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), the online brokerage that priced its initial public offering at $38 a share. HOOD stock will trade on the Nasdaq following the Robinhood IPO. The Robinhood IPO pricing reflects a $32 billion valuation. Investors should note that the pricing...
Stockswtvbam.com

General Atlantic-backed Riskified valued at $4.3 billion in NYSE debut

(Reuters) – Riskified Ltd, an online risk management platform backed by an affiliate of growth equity investor General Atlantic, notched a valuation of $4.3 billion after its shares jumped more than 28% in their stock market debut on Thursday. Shares opened at $27, compared to Riskified’s initial public offering (IPO)...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

HealthCare Royalty to offer 46.9 million shares in IPO, priced at $15 to $17 each

HealthCare Royalty Inc. said Thursday it has started the roadshow for its initial public offering and plans to offer 46.9 million shares priced at $15 to $17 each. The company, which acquires royalties in the biopharmaceutical business, has applied to list on Nasdaq under the ticker "HCRX." Proceeds of the deal will be used along with a concurrent debt financing to fund a corporate reorganization, to fund royalty acquisitions and for general corporate purposes. Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Credit Suisse are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks.
Businessbiospace.com

DA32 Life Science SPAC Prices $200M IPO

Deerfield Management and ARCH Venture Partners have partnered with venture capital firm Section 32 to sponsor DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp, a blank check company that is today priced for $200 million in an initial public offering (IPO). The company has listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “DALS.”
Marketsnatureworldnews.com

Forex Trading: Strategies and Other key Factors to Success

Forex market becomes increasingly attractive for retail investors. Without a doubt, bankers have a lot more leverage in the Forex market. They have much more significant investment capacities and their objectives are often long-term, serving their private interests while maintaining a certain economic equilibrium in the capitalist world. Yet independent...
Economybenefitspro.com

14 factors that can turn a prospect into a client

Do you think like I do? You are the person getting walk-ins, the agent or broker of the day. Someone is shown to your desk. They say: “I’m interested in opening an account.” You talk with them and they become a client. You think: “Wow! Am I good or what?!” Long ago, I realized I was giving myself too much credit. Even if I found the prospect myself, lots of factors contributed to them deciding to do business. What additional factors motivate them?
EconomyTechCrunch

SOSV partners explain how deep tech startups can fundraise successfully

Pae Wu and Garrett Winther are both partners at SOSV and run the fund’s programs around biotech and hardware. SOSV doesn’t shy away from startups building complex technology, and because of this, Wu and Winther are well placed to advise on fundraising. They presented three key points targeting startups fundraising for deep tech applications, but the points are applicable to startups of any variety.
Economygitconnected.com

Why Engineering Culture is the Number One Factor for Your Company Success

When I started interviews for a developer position in the start-up industry and later on as a Team Lead, I couldn’t understand why companies talked about their engineering culture. I thought to myself, culture is something so vague. Why do companies need values? I have my own values. So why do I need my workplace to talk to me about values? How should I evaluate the culture of a prospective workplace?
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's the Biggest Predictor of a SPAC's Success

When it comes to investing in special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, there is no shortage of choices. So, how do you separate the long-term winners from the rest of the pack? In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on July 12, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, and Industry Focus host Jason Moser talk about the one factor that is turning out to be the best predictor of long-term SPAC returns.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc (RANI) Prices 6.7M Share IPO at $11/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RANI), a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,666,667 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $11.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Rani from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $73.3 million. In addition, Rani has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "RANI" on July 30, 2021. The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Economyprdaily.com

How communicators can spark a successful sales kickoff

These days, communicators are on the hook for much more than mere messaging. Those who want to truly soar in their careers should be mindful of higher-level business goals and tie their work to top company objectives. That includes doing your part to boost sales and revenue. Sales kickoffs (SKOs)...
StocksInc.com

Eyeing an IPO? Here's What You Need to Know Before You Decide to Go Public

There's endless advice out there about the path to an initial public offering. I've contributed plenty on this topic in my co-hosted podcast Zero to IPO, where I equally enjoy sharing my experiences and hearing those of others. There's no denying that everything on the path to IPO, including the famed roadshow, is all-consuming and that we all benefit from advice here. But planning for life post-IPO and always having an eye on the bigger picture, even before you make your public debut, is also critical.
BusinessCoinDesk

Robinhood IPO Priced at Lower End of Range, Valued at $32B

The company prices its offering at $38 per share. Robinhood Markets, the parent company of the popular Robinhood trading app, priced its initial public offering at the lower end of its estimated range and is set to make its market debut on the Nasdaq exchange on Thursday. Robinhood has priced...
StockseMarketer

Goldman joins the race to launch a crypto ETF

The news: The Wall Street bank’s asset management arm filed an application with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to introduce an exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on crypto-related companies, per Bloomberg. The DeFi and Blockchain Equity ETF would track the Solactive Decentralized Finance and Blockchain Index, per the filing,...
StocksUS News and World Report

Robinhood, Gateway to 'Meme' Stocks, Raises $2.1 Billion in IPO

(Reuters) -Robinhood Markets Inc, the owner of the trading app which emerged as the go-to destination for retail investors speculating on this year's "meme' stock trading frenzy, raised $2.1 billion in its initial public offering on Wednesday. The company was seeking to capitalize on individual investors' fascination with cryptocurrencies and...
Stockswmleader.com

Robinhood Prices IPO at Bottom of Marketed Range

(Bloomberg) — Robinhood Markets Inc. priced its initial public offering at the low end of a marketed range to raise $2.1 billion in a muted showing for one of the year’s most highly anticipated listings. The trading app company and some of its investors sold 55 million shares Wednesday for...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Farm produce giant Dole slashes IPO price range, targets US$1.7b valuation

BENGALURU (July 28): Dole Plc on Wednesday slashed the marketed price range for its initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, a move that reduced the fruit and vegetable grower's targeted valuation by more than US$400 million. The company said it plans to price its shares between US$16 and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy