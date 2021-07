ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 17-year-old was shot in Rockford on Thursday night in the 3100 block of Gladstone on July 8. At approximately 9:50 p.m., officers found a 17-year-old male teen suffering from two gunshot wounds. During the investigation, officers were told that as the victim, a passenger in a vehicle, was in the area of Gladstone, an unknown black man walked into the street and fired multiple rounds at the vehicle.