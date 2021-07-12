The 12 Most Charming Small Towns in Massachusetts

As any student of American history already knows, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts was one of the O.G. states to join the union way back in 1788. It also gets props for being the first to write and adopt a constitution. While Boston has been the capital and main city since its founding, Beantown isn’t the only destination worth visiting. Massachusetts is teeming with small towns steeped in hundreds of years of history. Of course, you don’t have to be a scholar or have a penchant for the past to appreciate the enchanting communities scattered across the Bay State. After all, it packs a punch in terms of great food, shopping, beautiful beaches and seaside pursuits.