San Diego County, CA

Maps show stark picture of drought levels across western U.S.

By Sam Radwany
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MMrfn_0auaYMKn00

Droughts across much of the west are approaching record levels this summer, with big implications for water usage and wildfire risk.

Maps from the U.S. Drought Monitor -- a federal partnership of agencies and organizations charged with tracking drought conditions across the country -- show just how dry things have gotten in the West this year.

Animated Map: Week-by-week drought conditions for the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GvN2b_0auaYMKn00

(credit: U.S. Drought Monitor)

Map: Drought conditions June 2020 (left) vs. June 2021 (right)

U.S. Drought Monitor

(credit: U.S. Drought Monitor)

Map: Change in drought conditions in the western U.S. over the last 52 weeks

U.S. Drought Monitor

(credit: U.S. Drought Monitor)

Animated Map of San Diego County's two largest reservoirs: San Vicente Reservoir (left) and El Capitan Reservoir (right) (1984-2020)

You can view more maps on the U.S. Drought Monitor's website.

ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

