Florida condominium collapse death toll reaches 94

shorelinemedia.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe search continues at the site of the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida. At least 94 people are dead and some 22 people are still missing. (July 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/6a50960e27f1443180a89a137a3db7c9.

