Watch: Ex-Twin Corey Koskie homers in MN town ball game

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 18 days ago
Former Twins third baseman Corey Koskie can still smack a baseball. The 48-year-old lefty stepped to the plate for the Loretto Larks in a town ball game last week and uncorked a shot over the right field wall for a home run.

The Larks posted video of the July 7 homer on social media.

Koskie's sons, Bradley and Joshua, also play for Loretto. Like their father, both are listed on the team's roster as left-handed hitters.

Koskie slugged 101 home runs during seven seasons with the Twins from 1998 to 2004, later playing with the Blue Jays and Brewers before concussions put an end to his MLB career in 2006.

