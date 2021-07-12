Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Barbie Doll Sells Out In Minutes

By Regina Park
Posted by 
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The doll was released just ahead of the tennis star’s appearance at the Tokyo Olympics.

www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

58
Followers
1K+
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbie Doll#Mattel#Nike#Iheartradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Amazon
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Naomi Osaka beaten and is out of Tokyo Games

It wasn't the ending Naomi Osaka or her multitudes of fans across Japan and worldwide expected. But the Tokyo Olympics' start will forever be a bright memory for the tennis superstar. Osaka said after lighting the Olympic cauldron during last week's opening ceremony that it was "undoubtedly the greatest athletic...
TennisPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Naomi Osaka Rocks Oversized Blinged Out Tennis Racket Earrings For Vogue Hong Kong Cover

Naomi Osaka continues to win, on and off the tennis court. Recently, the Olympic gold medal hopeful graced the cover of a special ‘Women in Sports’ Olympics edition of Vogue Hong Kong. For the cover photo, Osaka wore a white bustier bodysuit and a matching oversized white mesh blouse. She paired the look with large, sparkling earrings that were appropriately shaped like tennis rackets. She wore with her hair braided and pulled back into an updo that resembled a mohawk. And the best part of all – the 23-year-old was styled and photographed by an all-Black team, a rarity for the Vogue franchise.
Tenniscapradio.org

Japanese Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Bounced Out Of Tokyo Olympics

Japan's Naomi Osaka is out of the Tokyo Olympics after losing on Tuesday in straight sets to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the third round. The loss is a major upset and a shock to the host country. Osaka is considered the face of these Games and lit the cauldron during the Olympic opening ceremony a few days ago.
SportsNewsTimes

Olympics Shocker: Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka Both Out

In a shocking turn of events, Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka, both superstar athletes expected to go far in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, have exited the Games within several hours of each other. Biles, however, may return after being treated for a medical issue. Biles, regarded as one of the...
Tennistalesbuzz.com

Naomi Osaka Out Of the Olympics After Shocking 3rd Round Loss – Talesbuzz

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka, one of the biggest stars at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, made a surprise early exit, losing to Markéta Vondroušová in the third round. “This is a very big story,” stunned Mary Carillo said during Olympic Channel’s live broadcast of the match, which Osaka lost in straight sets, 6:1 6:4. “The woman who lit the cauldron on Friday night here in Tokyo is out of the tournament.”
SportsFrankfort Times

Ohashi emerging as an unlikely Olympic star for Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Little-known Japanese swimmer Yui Ohashi giggled politely at the suggestion that she might have become one of the stars of her home country's Olympics in the absence of Naomi Osaka. She dismissed the idea ever so politely.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
thezoereport.com

For Tenniscore Style, Copy These Naomi Osaka Outfits

Tenniscore, the fashion trend that borrows elements of style from the sport, is in full swing for summer 2021. You don’t need to own a racquet — or even play, for that matter — to master tennis dressing. Brands are dropping summer collections filled with pieces in this sporting category — mini skorts, collared polos, and sweat-wicking dresses, to name a few — which make it easy to channel the look. In addition, you have one of the world’s best tennis players Naomi Osaka, and her tennis outfits, to serve as point of reference for sporty outfit formulas.
EntertainmentWBUR

The 'Simultaneity' Of Naomi Osaka

I have been conflicted about whether to watch the Olympics. As the Japanese protest in the streets, many of my American friends are eschewing broadcasts because of pervasive anti-Blackness leading up to the games. There was the anti-Semitism of the opening ceremony director. And there’s already a movement to boycott next year’s winter Olympics in Beijing because of China’s genocide of Uygur Muslims. The Olympics have a long history of displacing the poor. Just ask Tokyo residents Kohei Jinno and others, evicted from their homes before the 1964 Games and this year.
Sportsneworleanssun.com

Tokyo Olympics: Number two seed Naomi Osaka knocked out

Tokyo [Japan], July 27 (ANI): World number two Naomi Oska was knocked out of the women's singles event in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova defeated Osaka in straight sets 6-1, 6-4. In the first set, it seemed like Osaka did not turn up, and she...
Video Gamesthefandomentals.com

Doctor Who: The Roleplaying Game Second Edition Preorder Open Now For 2022 Release

‘You want the whole universe. Someone who has seen it all, and that’s me. I’ve lived longer, seen more, loved more, and lost more. I can share it all with you…’. Cubicle 7 Games have announced the upcoming release of Doctor Who: The Roleplaying Game: Second Edition, available to pre-order now from cubicle7games.com for $49.99. The exciting new release will also be available to pre-order from games stores soon.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles’ Biological Mother Gives Rare Statement After Daughter Steps Down From Tokyo Olympics

Gymnast Simone Biles’ biological mother, Shanon Biles, gave a rare statement after her daughter exited the Tokyo Olympics early amid mental health concerns. “She’s going to be OK,” Shanon told DailyMail on Tuesday, July 27, at her home in Columbus, Ohio. Simone, 24, was adopted by her maternal grandparents at a young age after she and her three siblings were placed in foster care as their mom struggled with drug addiction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy