Naomi Osaka Barbie Doll Sells Out In Minutes

I have been conflicted about whether to watch the Olympics. As the Japanese protest in the streets, many of my American friends are eschewing broadcasts because of pervasive anti-Blackness leading up to the games. There was the anti-Semitism of the opening ceremony director. And there’s already a movement to boycott next year’s winter Olympics in Beijing because of China’s genocide of Uygur Muslims. The Olympics have a long history of displacing the poor. Just ask Tokyo residents Kohei Jinno and others, evicted from their homes before the 1964 Games and this year.