Tinashe Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Dopapod has announced a set of Fall 2021 tour dates including the first three shows in Brooklyn, Saratoga Springs, and Ithaca. Dopapod has been composed of Eli Winderman (keys and vocals), Rob Compa (guitar and vocals), Chuck Jones (bass), and Neal “Fro” Evans (drums) since its formation in 2007 at Berklee College Of Music. The band’s accomplishments include a flourishing fanbase across the country, yearly show counts tallying into the hundreds, and high-profile appearances at festivals like Bonnaroo, Electric Forest, Summer Camp, High Sierra, and more. Most recently, in fall of 2017, the group released Megagem, the band’s fifth studio album, which Glide Magazine called “simultaneously their most focused and thematically ambitious affair to date.”