Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tinashe Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

By Francesco Marano
zumic.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleR&B star Tinashe has announced 2021 tour dates in conjunction with her next album, reportedly titled 333. The concerts are scheduled to make stops at mid-size venues across the USA from September into October. The opening act for the new shows will be South Korean pop performer REI AMI. Now...

zumic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tinashe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presales#Fan Club#South Korean#Live Nation#Ln Mobile App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Music
Related
Entertainmenttmpresale.com

Chevelle at PromoWest Pavilion in Newport – presale code

You can use this presale passwords and information to order your tickets:. Join right now and you'll instantly unlock the presale passwords you need to buy your tickets before the general public. Here is a tip: Did you know that many venues release tickets to a performance about a week...
MusicNYS Music

Dopapod Announces Fall 2021 Tour, Tickets on sale now

Dopapod has announced a set of Fall 2021 tour dates including the first three shows in Brooklyn, Saratoga Springs, and Ithaca. Dopapod has been composed of Eli Winderman (keys and vocals), Rob Compa (guitar and vocals), Chuck Jones (bass), and Neal “Fro” Evans (drums) since its formation in 2007 at Berklee College Of Music. The band’s accomplishments include a flourishing fanbase across the country, yearly show counts tallying into the hundreds, and high-profile appearances at festivals like Bonnaroo, Electric Forest, Summer Camp, High Sierra, and more. Most recently, in fall of 2017, the group released Megagem, the band’s fifth studio album, which Glide Magazine called “simultaneously their most focused and thematically ambitious affair to date.”
Troy, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Troy On Tap Is Back! Get Ticket Info Here

Tickets go on sale next week for the 7tha Annual Troy On Tap at River Street Field. Join us Saturday, September 11th from 2 to 5pm for 3 hours of unlimited sampling of over 100 different craft beers and seltzers! Plus, there will be live music and food available. Tickets...
New York City, NYPosted by
defpen

Tinashe Shares The ‘333’ Tracklist, Shares Dates For Fall Tour

Tinashe is back! The singer-songwriter extraordinaire has announced that she is releasing a new album called 333 on August 6. The 16-track project includes features from Jeremih, Kaash Paige, Buddy, Wax Motif, Quiet Child and AB. In addition, Kaytranada contributed a bit of production to the new release. While she didn’t fully go into detail about the release, Tinashe did provide a cryptic about what fans can expect from her next project.
Glenside, PAtmpresale.com

Big Head Todd & the Monsters in Glenside, PA – presale code

We have the Big Head Todd & the Monsters presale password!! Everybody with this presale information will have an opportunity to get tickets before the public. You don’t want to miss Big Head Todd & the Monsters’s performance in Glenside do you? Tickets will sell out when they go on sale: during the presale you can buy your tickets before they sell out!
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Presale Code For AEW Rampage Tickets In Chicago

The AEW Rampage show for August 20th from Chicago at the United Center will have a presale tomorrow morning at 10 am central/11 am eastern time. Per WrestleTix, fans can use the presale code PWTUC to get in on the presale tomorrow morning. Although not confirmed, there’s a lot of...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

John Mayer sets Houston date for Sob Rock Tour

John Mayer returns to Houston next year as part of his Sob Rock Tour. The Grammy winner performs April 23 at Toyota Center. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. July 23 at toyotacenter.com. Mayer's eight album, "Sob Rock," is out today. It's his first since 2017's "The Search for...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Tinashe Reveals ‘333’ Album Tracklist, Cover, & Release Date

Tinashe is ready to lift the lid on her fifth studio album ‘333.’. Moments ago, the eclectic singer unwrapped the cover for the project (above) and confirmed that it’ll be arriving on August 6. Preceded by singles ‘Padadena’ and ‘Bouncin”, the LP features a number of notable names including Kaytranada...
Musictmpresale.com

2CELLOS The Dedicated Tour in a city near you – presale code

WiseGuys has the 2CELLOS The Dedicated Tour presale code: For a short time you can buy your tickets before anyone else!!!. Now is the right time to purchase your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out! Buy your tickets now to watch 2CELLOS The Dedicated Tour in a city near!!
Las Vegas, NVtmpresale.com

John Mayer at MGM Grand in Las Vegas – presale code

The new John Mayer presale passcode is now ready to use. For a short time you can order tickets before the public. Remember that this could be your only chance ever to see John Mayer live in Las Vegas!. Here are the John Mayer show details:. Fan Presale. Starts Tue,...
Musictmpresale.com

Feist in Ottawa, ON – presale code

The Feist pre-sale password has been posted. During this limited time presale period you have got the chance to get show tickets before the general public. You won’t want to miss Feist’s show in Ottawa do you? Tickets will certainly sell fast once they go on sale: during this presale you can buy your tickets before they sell out!
Detroit, MItmpresale.com

Starset at Majestic Theatre in Detroit – presale code

The very latest Starset presale password is now on our site. This is a great chance for you to order tickets for Starset before they go on sale. Now is the best time to acquire your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out! Order your tickets today to see Starset in Detroit!!
Boise, IDtmpresale.com

Riverdance’s performance in Boise, ID – presale code

You can use the following presale codes and info to purchase tickets:. Join right now and you'll instantly unlock the presale passwords you need to buy your tickets before the general public. Here is a hint: Did you know that many venues will release tickets to a performance about a...
tmpresale.com

Letterkenny Live 2022’s show in Milwaukee, WI – presale code

The Letterkenny Live 2022 pre-sale password that we’ve received so many requests for is available now! For a brief time during this presale you will have the opportunity to purchase tickets before the public!!!. Now is the time to purchase your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out!...
Los Angeles, CAtmpresale.com

Daughtry at The Novo in Los Angeles – presale code

The Daughtry presale code that we’ve received so many requests for is available now! During this exclusive pre-sale period you have got a wonderful opportunity to purchase show tickets before the public. Now is the time to order your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out! Buy your...
Los Angeles, CAtmpresale.com

JAWNY’s show in Los Angeles, CA – presale code

You can use the following presale passwords and information to purchase tickets:. Join right now and you'll instantly unlock the presale passwords you need to buy your tickets before the general public. Did you know that many venues will release tickets to a performance a week before the date of...
Seattle, WAtmpresale.com

JXDN in Seattle, WA – presale code

You can use this presale codes and information to order your tickets:. Join right now and you'll instantly unlock the presale passwords you need to buy your tickets before the general public. WiseGuys Tip: Did you know that many venues release tickets to a performance a week before the date...

Comments / 0

Community Policy