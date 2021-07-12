Juarez, a Resilient City

Commentary: I received a lot of feedback on a recent article I wrote about a casual trip I made to Juarez a few weeks ago. My travel to Mexico has been limited during the pandemic, and this was the first time I had been to the main part of Juarez in several months. Some readers asked if a certain favorite club or restaurant was still open. Others commented about the main plaza and the cathedral. Still, others related stories of their visit to this border city during their wild youth.