Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

JEFF POWELL: At the final Wembley hurdle, Gareth Southgate got it WRONG... the England boss picked boys who had hardly kicked a ball in the entire tournament to lift our penalty curse - and it wasn't his only mistake at Euro 2020

By Jeff Powell For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 18 days ago

The truth will always catch you out. No matter how manic the hype nor how outrageously generous the gods of fortune, ultimately the reality will kick you where it hurts the most.

It took until the very end – a denouement which plunged the nation into irrational mourning - but two of football's most abiding maxims caught up with England at Wembley's final hurdle.

Champions do not take the field with the aim of avoiding defeat instead of trying to win. And you win nothing with kids. Gareth Southgate got it wrong from start to finish of the Euro match which mattered above all others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TusLr_0auaXWx200
England suffered an agonising defeat in the final of Euro 2020 on penalties against Italy 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38oSPW_0auaXWx200
Gareth Southgate got the big decisions wrong at the final hurdle at Wembley on Sunday night

To begin, his decision to select an extra defender against Italy in place of a forward dampened England's firepower into a soggy squib. Read the small print, Gareth, before you sign the insurance contract.

To finish, he sent out boys who had hardly kicked a ball in the entire tournament in the bizarre hope they might lift that everlasting curse of slow death by penalties.

Marcus Rashford, Jordan Sancho and Bukayo Saka were about as warmed up as ice cream cones at the North Pole. Sacrificial lambs to the slaughter as senior players were allowed to cover their eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wpcbE_0auaXWx200
Southgate made some key mistakes in the final which ultimately led to England's demise

'Blame me,' said Southgate of the latter insanity, So we should. But we must question also the disciples who had been acclaiming him as some kind of managerial messiah, tactical genius and Freudian psychotherapist.

Be he waistcoat Gareth or spotted tie-man, Mr Southgate is still the same pleasant chap who found himself in one World Cup semi and now a Euro final.

He reached both via groups as accommodating as a painted landlady at a grotty B&B in Blackpool. He has been found wanting on both occasions.

The notion that he is bestowed with some Fergie-esque grasp of motivation and strategy is heresy. Passivity was never one of Sir Alex's strong suits.

Nor would Sir Alf Ramsey, who by the way is still the only England manager to win a major trophy, have countenanced the nonsense which pervaded this latest England campaign.

Taking the knee before kick-off in support of some woke politicised protest imported from America? Don't think so. Allowing players like young Sancho to negotiate massive transfer deals in mid-tournament?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THXVD_0auaXWx200
Jadon Sancho made the move to Man United mid-tournament - he missed a penalty last night 

If the truly great Bobby Moore had been granted that latitude in mid-World Cup '66 his career would have taken a different turn. But then Moore did enjoy the privilege of receiving the Jules Rimet Trophy from the white-gloved hands of Queen Elizabeth!

Try concentrating on the game at hand, gentlemen.

England did enliven our Covid times with a slaying of old, albeit decrepit, rivals Germany. Loved that. They kept the population boozing by stumbling past Denmark – mighty Denmark minus their one cardiac-arrested superstar – without scoring a proper goal. Thank god for that.

But when it came to the second best team in the tournament – Roberto Mancini had the elegance to defer to Spain after his renaissance Italy edged them on penalties – the game was up. Even though another piece of good luck came England's way when Mancini's most brilliant defender severed his Achilles in the quarter-final.

A second-minute opener from Luke Shaw, which caught the Italians still sleeping, was not enough. Nor was home advantage. Ah, yes. Home advantage at Wembley for all but one – as it happened irrelevant - fixture against woeful Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ysE0V_0auaXWx200
Luke Shaw's second-minute opener for England caught the Italians sleeping in the final 

How did that plan out in a pan-European tournament? The huge English crowds provide the answer to that. Hopefully their team's sobering defeat will dilute the ensuing Covid spike. Central London was eerily quiet on Sunday night.

England's valiant defiance when being pressure-cooked for long periods saved faced as well as limiting Italy to only the equaliser. But then their manager sent his lambs to the slaughter by spot-kicks.

Maybe just as well. Victory would have been acclaimed beyond the level of its achievement. This was not the World Cup.

Italy are worthy champions of Europe but neither they nor England were required to beat the best on the planet on the way to Sunday's final.

Argentina and Brazil, to name but two, were otherwise engaged 24 hours earlier in the final of the South American championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AHjtH_0auaXWx200
Italy are worthy champions and were one of the best teams throughout the tournament

By all means give dear Gareth his knighthood, if Her Majesty is so minded. But the concept of letting him gentle along to another World Cup, let alone beyond, defies conscience.

Faint heart never won fair lady.

It is not just the mistakes which prompt this conclusion. We all make them. I committed one of my own in these columns on Saturday when I was asked to select the best England XI from among the World Cup-winning heroes of 1966 and our Euro hopefuls of this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YyXLz_0auaXWx200
Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Co will naturally be judged against the boys of 1966

Euphoria is an enemy of us all. That selection was premature. It is the final product by which Kane, Sterling and Co should have been judged against the golden boys of that summer 55 years ago. As one who was there back then I should have known better.

My apologies to those legends I omitted. Here is my revised assessment of a team compiled from across the ages who might well have beaten Italy this Sunday:

Banks; Cohen, J Charlton, Moore, Wilson; Ball, Stiles, R Charlton, Peters; Hunt, Hurst.

Manager: Ramsey.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

216K+
Followers
83K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Alf Ramsey
Person
Jules Rimet
Person
Roberto Mancini
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Bobby Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Wembley#The Jules Rimet Trophy#Covid#Italians#Pan European#English#South American#Kane Sterling And Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
Denmark
News Break
Euro
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Country
Spain
Country
Germany
Related
SportsTelegraph

Boris should appoint Gareth Southgate as Chief Whip

I regard football as a boring game, played by boring people and watched by boring people. Perhaps that is because even at school I was utterly unable to play the game or indeed any other ball game. So I was left utterly unenthused by the recent European cup contest. Even so, I was most certainly aware of the England team manager Mr Southgate. His remarkable qualities in leading, managing and inspiring the England squad stood out a mile.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate hailed as a role model to grassroots coaches up and down the country after guiding England to a historic Euro 2020 final

Gareth Southgate has been hailed as a role model for coaches up and down the country after leading England on their historic run to the Euro 2020 final. Mark Gannon, CEO of UK Coaching said: ‘If you ever needed somebody at the top of the tree to look at and say, “that’s a role model for what great coaching looks like” he is it.’
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Arsenal legend sends message of support to Saka but criticises key Southgate error in Euro final

Almost a week after Arsenal star, Bukayo Saka, missed the vital penalty for England against Italy in the Euro 2020 final, the furore has finally died down. To his absolute credit, the youngster has dealt with the fall out of defeat as professionally as might be expected, and the hope will be that he’s allowed to get on with his club career without consistent issues at away grounds.
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Richard Keys tears into Gareth Southgate following Euro 2020 defeat

While the majority of fallout that came following England’s loss to Italy on Sunday night centred around the penalty shootout, Richard Keys has instead focused on Gareth Southgate’s managerial performance as a whole. The controversial pundit and broadcaster said that England should have won Euro 2020, and that the constant...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'Get your freedom back': England manager Gareth Southgate urges young people to get Covid vaccines so we can 'open up' - with TWO THIRDS of 18-29s still to get first dose

England manager Gareth Southgate has urged young people to get their freedom back by supporting the coronavirus vaccination programme. In the UK, more than 46 million people have now had a first Covid-19 vaccine dose, and more than 36 million have had both doses. But one in three 18-to-29 year...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Arsenal 'finally agree £50million deal for Brighton's Ben White with England defender to sign five-year deal as Mikel Arteta bolsters Gunners defence with member of Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 squad

Arsenal have reportedly agreed terms with Brighton over the much-anticipated transfer of Ben White for £50million. According to The Sun, White has agreed personal terms with the Gunners and, subject to a medical, is set to sign a five-year deal to become Arsenal's most expensive defender ever. Mikel Arteta has...
SoccerBBC

England manager Gareth Southgate given freedom of Middlesbrough

England manager Gareth Southgate has been granted the freedom of Middlesbrough for the way he led his side to the Euro 2020 final. Southgate, who played for Middlesbrough from 2001 to 2006 before managing the club for three years, was made an honorary freeman of the borough by Middlesbrough Council.
Combat SportsPosted by
Indy100

Tokyo Olympics viewers shocked after coach slaps athlete before judo match

Fans watching the Tokyo Olympic Games were left shocked after seeing a coach slapping an athlete before a judo match. As part of a pep talk ahead of her match against Hungarian opponent Szofi Ozbas, German judo star Martyna Trajdos was thoroughly roughhoused by her coach who grabbed her by her tunic and shook her before her slapping her twice on each cheek in quick succession.
Soccerinews.co.uk

Piers Morgan reveals he got Covid watching England in Euro 2020 final at Wembley

Piers Morgan has told how he thinks he caught coronavirus while watching England play Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. The former Good Morning Britain presenter, who has had both doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, thinks he may have contracted the deadly virus after thousands of ticketless fans stormed into the stadium.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The US Sun

Wayne Rooney told Man Utd twins Rafael and Fabio that Steven Gerrard ‘HATED’ them to fire them up for Liverpool clashes

EX-MANCHESTER UNITED twins Rafael and Fabio say Wayne Rooney ramped up one of club football's most hostile rivalries by telling them Liverpool rival Steven Gerrard "hated them". The Brazilian full-backs, 31, say "the feeling was mutual" after Old Trafford great Rooney told them England team-mate Gerrard called them "pr***s",. United's...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

The FA plan life bans for yobs who broke into Wembley for Euro 2020 final with independent review set up to investigate the disorder and security breaches that enabled thousands of fans to enter stadium without tickets

The FA are planning to issue life bans from England matches and Wembley Stadium to fans identified as having broken into the ground for the Euro 2020 final. The governing body announced on Monday that an independent review, chaired by Baroness Casey of Blackstock, has been set up to investigate the disorder which overshadowed England’s attempt to win a first major trophy for 55 years.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Volunteer carer, 51, believed to have caught Covid watching England play Croatia in Euro 2020 with his friends, dies after telling nurses: 'I wish I had' the vaccination

A volunteer carer who is believed to have caught Covid-19 while watching England play Croatia in the Euro 2020 told nurses he wished he had been vaccinated before his death. Glenn Barrett, 51, died in the Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby on July 13, 2021 after battling the virus for three weeks.
Soccerchatsports.com

'We Got Our Asses Kicked, Didn't We?' USWNT Reels After Olympic Wake-Up Call vs. Sweden

For the last five years, even as the U.S. women’s soccer team won a World Cup and rattled off victory after victory, its quarterfinal Olympic exit to Sweden has lingered. It lingered in the run-up to the two sides’ meeting at the 2019 Women’s World Cup (the United States won, 2–0, against a less-than-full-strength Sweden XI). It lingered ahead of an April friendly in Stockholm, a pre-Olympic test for both heavyweights (the two sides drew, 1–1, after a late penalty by the U.S.). And it lingered—of course—as the countries returned to the scene of the crime, with the USWNT fittingly opening up its Tokyo Olympics run against the same opponent it left off against in 2016 on a field in Brasília, stunned after its earliest elimination ever in the tournament.
Premier League90min.com

Rio Ferdinand Wants Man Utd to Make Jack Grealish Decision

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has revealed that while Manchester City are in pole position to sign Jack Grealish this summer, it is still not too late for the Red Devils to make a big decision over signing the English playmaker. Grealish has been one of the best players in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy